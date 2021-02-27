Kuverit Reaches Market Cap of $262,763.67 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $262,763.67 and approximately $42.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00723023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,573,159 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

