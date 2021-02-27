Kusama (KSM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214.61 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $229.35 or 0.00486955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $214.61 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00479533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00081449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00080623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00190617 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.