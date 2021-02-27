Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. Barclays raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

