Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

