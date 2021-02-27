Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells $660,827.40 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KFY opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

