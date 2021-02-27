Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 908,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $16,770,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $42.25 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

