Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €125.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($123.14).

Shares of KBX opened at €105.54 ($124.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

