Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%.

Shares of KL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,773. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.