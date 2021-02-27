Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%.

Shares of KL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,773. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Earnings History for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

