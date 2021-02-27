Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 455,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,616,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

KTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis upped their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

