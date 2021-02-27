Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.23. 26,411,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 18,727,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

