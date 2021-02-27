Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 402,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,444. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.