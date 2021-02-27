Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of KC opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $193,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

