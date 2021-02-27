Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.89.

In other Kina Securities news, insider Greg Pawson acquired 134,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,119.76 ($84,371.26).

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

