KeyCorp Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $87.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.06.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 909,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 509,810 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.