KeyCorp Increases WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WOW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WOW opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 114,925 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.