KeyCorp Comments on Inogen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.16 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.