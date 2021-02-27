KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NYSE MGY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 531,224 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

