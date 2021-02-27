Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,957 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Workday by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,344,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.31.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.18 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.56 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

