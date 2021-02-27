Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

