Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

