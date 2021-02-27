Keybank National Association OH Has $6.28 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

