Keybank National Association OH Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,076 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.51% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

