Keybank National Association OH Has $12.24 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

