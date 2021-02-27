Keybank National Association OH Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

