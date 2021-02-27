Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 341,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 230,177 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

