Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

