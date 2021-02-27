Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.04 million and the highest is $36.66 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $167.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $205.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.32 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 2,914,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,479. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

