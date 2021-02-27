KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading Down 5.2%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.25. 2,490,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,420,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

