Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.25 million.Kaman also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 491,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Kaman has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

