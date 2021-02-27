Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Kaman updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.87 EPS.
Shares of KAMN traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 491,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,768. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.