Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Kaman updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.87 EPS.

Shares of KAMN traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 491,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,768. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

