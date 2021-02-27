KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

