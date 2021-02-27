Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $289,165.14 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

