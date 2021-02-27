Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $289,165.14 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.39.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.
