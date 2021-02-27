Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Gap Up to $1,312.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($17.14), but opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.93). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,320.20 ($17.25), with a volume of 59,970 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,185.18. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.