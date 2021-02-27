Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

