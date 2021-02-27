Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.65. Jupai shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 400 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Get Jupai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.