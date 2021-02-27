JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of PUK opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.