JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.