JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

