JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

