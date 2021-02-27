JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.
