JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.17 ($70.78).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €56.46 ($66.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.14. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.