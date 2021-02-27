Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 4.5%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82.10 ($1.07). 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.96. The company has a market cap of £7.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Journeo Company Profile (LON:JNEO)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

