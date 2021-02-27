Joseph M. Greene Sells 1,800 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

