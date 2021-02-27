Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

