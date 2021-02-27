John C. Wobensmith Sells 14,164 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GNK opened at $10.50 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.