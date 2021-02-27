John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

NYSE JBT opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $149.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

