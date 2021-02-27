John Bean Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

NYSE JBT opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

