JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 7.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.53 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 2,041,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,030,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $338,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

