Jimmy Duvall Sells 120,409 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.83.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

