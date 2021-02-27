Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Up 149.4% Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $26.66 million and $252,826.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 149.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00713754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00028946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,084,891 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

