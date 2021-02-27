Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

