Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.41 ($78.13).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

DAI stock opened at €66.25 ($77.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.77. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €67.61 ($79.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.